HOBBS, New Mexico — The Lea County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that 11-year-old Bruce Johnson, Jr., told an investigator his mother stabbed him. He would succumb to his injuries later that night, LCSO said.

According to LCSO, deputies responded to the home shortly after 1:00 a.m. Sunday after Bruce’s father, Bruce Johnson, Sr., called 911 and said his son and wife had both been stabbed.

“Mr. Johnson told Deputies that he was asleep when he heard his son screaming,” LCSO said in a statement. “He found his son in his room, lying on the bed suffering from stab wounds.”

Mary Johnson, 49, was also stabbed and was unconscious and in another room, LCSO said. She suffered from self-inflicted stab wounds to her chest and was taken to a Lubbock-area hospital after being stabilized.

An autopsy revealed he had been stabbed multiple times, LCSO said.

According to LCSO, Bruce, Sr., had moved to Hobbs with his son “and left Mary behind after allegations she was abusing their son.”

An arrest warrant for First Degree Murder was filed against Mary Johnson, LCSO said.