10-year roadway plan aims to make roads safer, attract industries

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Cameron County officials acknowledge they did well when the state’s 10 year Unified Transporation Program Plan was released. The plan is put out annually by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

Officials say this year nearly one billion dollars were approved for roadway projects in Cameron County and along U.S. 77, which will have a significant impact on the region.

Cameron County Administrator, Pete Sepulveda, Jr., says some projects will have national and international significance, bringing more industry to the region.

Sepulveda says one of the larger projects which the county has been working on for more than 25 years, is trying to upgrade U.S. 77 to an interstate standard.

The nearly $300 million have been tagged for highway improvements in Kenedy County. Sepulveda says anytime an industry is looking at coming to the Rio Grande Valley, they look at interstate routes coming in and out of the county, for the movement of goods and products.

“We look at projects beyond Cameron County because it does us no good to have interstate standard roads in our county, but in neighboring counties, they don’t meet the standards. What happens is that they won’t assign those roads as interstate standard roads, so we’ve got a gap between Brownsville and Corpus,” says Sepulveda.

Sepulveda adds year by year they have been trying to close that 125-mile gap, and they are getting close to designating the entire route as I-69 East. Sepulveda says connecting an interstate to the Port of Brownsville would put them in a more competitive position to compete for in the industry with other deepwater ports.

He also points to the importance of projects outside the region, like the Rivera Relief Route, which he says has been tapped for about $110 million. This route would provide a bypass around Driscoll, which would mean a quicker drive to San Antonio, Corpus, or Houston for area residents, luring more industries to the Valley.

Sepulveda says here in Cameron County about $600 to $700 million was earmarked for roadway projects. One of the larger projects in the county will be the East Loop Project, at a cost of nearly $97 million.

Sepulveda says the project would tie the Port of Entry at the Border, with the deepwater port at the Port of Brownsville. This would construct a four to six-lane roadway from State highway 4 to I-69 East and the Veteran International Bridge at Los Tomates.

The project would provide an alternative route for commercial trucks carrying heavy loads through residential areas and school zones.

“A by-product of that is that it will be the overway corridor. Today, the over way corridor between the veteran’s bridge and the Port of Brownsville is on State Highway 48 and International Blvd,” says Sepulveda.

Apart from being a more rural route, Sepulveda says drivers will experience less congestion in the area. The Omitio area will also see an expansion.

Farm to Market Road 1732 will be expanded from two to four lanes, from I-69 East to Military, at a cost of nearly $23 million. Sepulveda says this expansion will make roads safer for drivers, allowing the traffic to better co-exist with commercial traffic.

Farm to Market Road 509 will also get an extension North from the Airport. Eventually connecting with an outer loop, connecting the Port of Entry at Los Indios back onto the interstate. This project will cost $7.2 million.

Sepulveda notes that these funds are only for construction dollars, and local authorities must use local dollars to advance projects to the design phase before those dollars can be tapped. Locally those dollars would come from the recently established RGV MPO.

If you would like to take a ful look at TxDots UTP Plan you can click here.