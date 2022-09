(Harris County Constable Precinct 4)

HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities captured a 10-foot alligator that was seen in the road beside a truck.

Deputies responded to the 13800 block of N. Lake Branch Lane in Atascocita, according to a post by Mark Herman with Harris County Constable Precinct 4.

There they found the 10-foot alligator in the middle of the road.

The alligator was safely captured and is in Animal Control’s possession, the post stated.