SUPER BOWL MVP PATRICK MAHOMES & CHIEFS HOST DESHAUN WATSON & TEXANS ON NBC TO KICK OFF 2020 NFL SEASON; L.A. RAMS OPEN SOFI STADIUM VS. DALLAS COWBOYS IN SEASON OPENER OF “SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL”



Chiefs, Cowboys, 49ers & Packers Make SNF-High 3 Appearances Apiece

Primetime TV’s #1 Show for Unprecedented 9 Consecutive Years Features Star-Studded QB Showdowns:

• Deshaun Watson vs. Patrick Mahomes (NFL Kickoff)

• Dak Prescott vs. Jared Goff on Opening Sunday

• Aaron Rodgers vs. Drew Brees (Sept. 27)

• Carson Wentz vs. Jimmy Garoppolo (Oct. 4)

• Kirk Cousins vs. Russell Wilson (Oct. 11)

• Drew Brees vs. Tom Brady (Nov. 8)

• MVP Lamar Jackson vs. Ben Roethlisberger on Thanksgiving Night

Storied Rivalries: Cowboys-Eagles on NBC SNF for Record 14th Time (Nov. 1); Ravens-Steelers (Thanksgiving) for AFC-High 9th Time on SNF; Bears-Packers in Most-Played Matchup in NFL History (Nov. 29)

‘90s Greatest Rivalry Rekindled – NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers Visit Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 20

“Viva Las Vegas!” – Last Two Super Bowl-Winning QBs Brady & Bucs (Oct. 25), Mahomes & Chiefs (Nov. 22) Visit Raiders in New Allegiant Stadium on SNF

NBC To Present SNF-High Three Playoff Games, Including First-Ever Primetime Sunday Wild Card Game on Jan. 10; Also on Peacock and Telemundo

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 7, 2020 – NBC Sunday Night Football, America’s No. 1 primetime television show for an unprecedented nine consecutive years, gets “Back to Football,” broadcasting 19 NFL games during the 2020 regular season, as well as three postseason and two preseason games.

NBC will televise the first game of the NFL season on Thursday, Sept. 10, from Arrowhead Stadium as Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes and the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs raise their Super Bowl banner before hosting Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans in NFL Kickoff 2020 at 8:20 p.m. ET. The Texans and Chiefs played twice at Arrowhead last season, with the quarterbacks combining for six touchdowns in an October matchup, including Watson’s game-winning touchdown on a fourth-quarter run. In the rematch, in the AFC Divisional Playoff in January, Mahomes led the largest comeback in franchise history (24-0 second-quarter deficit) passing for 321 yards and five touchdowns in a 51-31 victory.

In the season opener of Sunday Night Football on Sunday, Sept. 13, NFL fans will get their first look at the new and spectacular SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, as Jared Goff and the Rams host Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. SoFi Stadium marks the fifth NFL stadium opening on NBC SNF since 2009.

The Watson-Mahomes matchup in the opener is the first of an NBC SNF schedule packed with star-studded quarterback matchups, headlined by two-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers visiting NFL all-time passing leader Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 27, and Brees and the Saints visiting four-time Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady and his new Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates on Nov. 8.

In addition to kicking off the 2020 NFL season, NBC will also televise three playoff games over the Wild Card and Divisional weekends – the most for the network since the debut of NBC’s SNF package in 2006.

On the weekend of January 9-10, NBC will broadcast a pair of Wild Card Playoff games, including the NFL’s first-ever primetime Sunday Wild Card playoff game, which was added in March, when the NFL announced an expanded 14-team playoff field. The Jan. 10 Wild Card playoff will also be presented on NBCUniversal’s new streaming service, Peacock, and in Spanish on Telemundo. NBC culminates its season with the broadcast of a Divisional Playoff game on the weekend of January 16-17.