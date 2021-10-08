Valley Por Vida — Are males paying more for insurance in Texas?

Skip to content
KVEO-TV
Brownsville
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Hunger Action Month
COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution in the RGV
COVID 19
Newsfeed Now
CBS4 LiveStream
Report it to ValleyCentral
Working for You
ValleyCentral Mobile App
RGV True Crime
BorderReport.com
Texas Politics
Valley Central Election Results
Washington-DC
SpaceX
BestReviews
Throwback Thursday
South Texas Fishing Report
Top Stories
Faces of the RGV: ‘The place to be’
Gallery
Smuggler crashes truck into gas pipeline
Texas border sees bump in sales tax revenues despite COVID-19 travel restrictions
Suspicious package found near Social Security office in McAllen
Lifestyle
Valley Por Vida
Video Center
Weather
CBS4 Weather Forecast
NBC 23 Weather Forecast
Weather Radar
Weather Alerts
Weatherbug Live Camera Feeds
Hurricane Tracker
Tracking the Tropics LiveStream
Closing or Delays
Storm Preparedness Tips
Sandbag Locations
Evacuation Map
211 Assistance
Helpful Phone Numbers and Links
Sports
Local Sports
High School Football
Athlete Of The Week
More Than an Athlete
Team Of The Week
NFL
Silver Star Nation
NBC Sunday Night Football
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Contests
ValleyCentral.com Contest Winners
2021 Pro Football Challenge
2021 Monster Jam Ticket Contest
Fruia RGV Cutest Pet Contest
Matt’s Building Materials Portable Generator Contest
Rio Grande Valley’s Remarkable Women 2021
Community
Clear the Shelters
Hispanic Heritage Month
Richard Moore Outdoor Report
RGV Sounds
4ever Family
SPI Event Calendar
ValleyCentral’s Pet of the Week
Made in the RGV
Destination Texas
Partner Spotlight
Medical Minute
Legal Minute
Buy Local
Rio Grande Valley’s Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
Calendar of Events
2021 Share Your Christmas
Home for the Holidays
Meet The Team
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Nexstar Careers
About Us
Contact Us
Email Newsletter
Advertise with Us
ValleyCentral Digital Services
Titan TV Schedule
Whats on NBC Tonight
Regional News Partners
ValleyCentral’s Social Media Links
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Valley Por Vida — Are males paying more for insurance in Texas?
Valley Por Vida
Posted:
Oct 8, 2021 / 01:18 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 8, 2021 / 01:18 PM CDT
Community Stories
ValleyCentral goes pink for Breast Cancer Awareness month
Three generations put pride on every plate at family-run restaurant
Video
Costumes of the Americas Museum: Celebrating decades of Hispanic Heritage
Video
Pet of the Week: Danny
Gallery
Harlingen’s annual Halloween event set to make a return