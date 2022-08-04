Multimedia Journalist

Natasha Trindade is a bilingual multimedia journalist who was born in Lima, Peru and moved to Houston when she was 13.

Natasha interned for celebrity gossip and news magazine Celebrity Page TV while completing her Electronic Media and Mass Communications degree as well as a minor in Theater at Texas State University. Throughout her internship with Celebrity Page TV, she wrote many articles for the magazine’s website, as well as wrote investigative pieces on influencer/ celebrity events, and television shows.

Natasha’s love for journalism stems from wanting to give a voice to the community. Her mom’s dream was always to be a journalist, and she is happy to be fulfilling that dream for her.

During her free time, she enjoys photography and going to the beach, so she is super excited to be so close to the Gulf of Mexico and to call the Rio Grande Valley her new home.

She is also all about the beauty pageant life and currently holds the 2022 title for Miss Asociación Peruana in Houston. Have a story idea? Email Natasha to NTrindade@nexstar.tv