AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Groupings and start times have been released for the first two rounds of the 87th Masters Tournament.

Tuesday at Augusta National Golf Club also features the continuation of a number of Masters traditions.

Participants continue to have the opportunity to continue preparations by playing a practice round. One of the feature groups was five-time champion Tiger Woods, 1992 champion Fred Couples and two-time winner of the PGA Championship Justin Thomas, making his eighth Masters appearance.

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 04: Cameron Smith of Australia plays his shot from the fourth tee during a practice round prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 04, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 04: Justin Thomas of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during a practice round prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 04, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 04: Tiger Woods of the United States plays a shot on the second hole during a practice round prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 04, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 04: Phil Mickelson of the United States arrives to the practice area prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 04, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 04: Tiger Woods of the United States waves on the third green during a practice round prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 04, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

After his round, Woods held his annual news conference at Augusta National, during which he updated his physical status.

“Mobility, it’s not where I would like it, but it’s — as I sit here, I’ve said to you guys before, I’m very lucky to have this leg; it’s mine,” he said. “Yes, it had been altered and there’s some hardware in there, but it’s still mine. It has been tough and will always be tough. The ability and endurance of what my leg will do going forward will never be the same. I understand that. That’s why I can’t prepare and play as many tournaments as I like, but that’s my future, and that’s okay. I’m okay with that.”

Woods said the lingering effects of the injuries sustained in the car crash in February of 2021 mean his days as a Masters participant are numbered.

“I don’t know how many more I have in me,” Woods said. “So just to be able to appreciate the time that I have here and cherish the memories. But still, to just look at the golf course, it looks like it’s been here for over a hundred years and hasn’t changed, and each and every year we come here, everything has changed since I first played here.”

“The joy, it’s different,” he continued. “I’m not able to compete and play as many tournaments or do the things I’ve been able to do over the years. But to be able to still share this game and share some memories and create new memories with my son and also pass on some of the things that I’ve learned — I’ve learned a lot of things in this game, so to pass that on to him and others has been fantastic.”

Tuesday also marked the return of three-time champion Phil Mickelson after missing the 2022 Tournament and subsequently leaving the PGA Tour for LIV Golf. Mickelson declined comment following his Tuesday practice round.

A number of the other top golfers in the world are holding news conferences in the Interview Room Tuesday, including Woods, defending champion Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm.

Tuesday evening, one of the most revered traditions at the Masters Tournament will be renewed when past winners gather for the Champions Dinner. Scheffler will serve a menu that includes cheeseburger sliders (served “Scottie Style), shrimp, ribeye steak and blackened redfish among other options.

Masters Club Dinner menu planned by defending champion Scottie Scheffler (via @masters)

The dinner will be the first since six Masters champions left the PGA Tour to join rival LIV Golf.

“I’ve made comments, but (LIV golfers) need to understand if they’ve looked at anything I’ve ever said, I call myself the same stuff I’m calling them, I just don’t think they should bash the PGA TOUR or anybody, just go play golf,” Couples said. “(Tuesday) night will be a great dinner, will be a lot of fun

