Multimedia Journalist

Marco Ramirez is a Multi-Media Journalist and Reporter for KVEO-TV CBS 4 News and Local 23 News in Harlingen, Texas. Marco was born and raised in McAllen, Texas, and is proud to call the Rio Grande Valley his home.

Marco went to McAllen High School before moving on to attend The University of Texas at Austin. Marco graduated from UT with two degrees in Journalism and American Studies.

During his college career, Marco found his love for broadcast journalism after joining the news department at Texas Student Television, the nation’s only student-run FCC-licensed television station. He later became an Executive Producer for the station’s weekly newscast Texas News Channel.

Marco also got the opportunity to intern for the CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell in New York City. During his internship at CBS News, Marco got to be a part of relaunching the Evening News program as Norah O’Donnell took over the anchor desk. Marco also was tasked with producing a story with four of his fellow interns. Marco’s team went on to win the CBS News internship competition for their story “Death with Dignity” and was aired live on CBSN.

After leaving New York, Marco went on to intern at KXAN News, the NBC affiliate in Austin, Texas. While interning at KXAN-TV, Marco got hands-on experience in a local newsroom by assisting reporters and producers, as well as writing web stories for the station’s digital team.

Soon after graduating from UT, Marco moved to the Permian Basin to report and fill-in anchor for KMID-TV Big 2 News in Midland, Texas.

Marco is excited to be back in his hometown of the Rio Grande Valley to share people’s stories and keeping the community informed.

When he’s not out reporting news in the RGV, Marco likes to spend his time binge-watching TV shows, going out to the movies, and spending time with friends and family.

Have a story idea? Email Marco at MRamirez@nexstar.tv