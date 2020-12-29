Get to know the hosts of Lone Star NYE 2021

KXAS anchor Katy Blakey & KARK anchor D.J. Williams are set to host ‘Lone Star NYE 2021″ on December 31 at 11:30PM CT.

DALLAS, Tex. (NEXSTAR) — The only thing bigger than Texas might be the personalities of the hosts for this year’s Lone Star NYE 2021 program from Dallas.

Before ringing in the new year, we want you to get to know the hosts. We asked each of them the same four questions:

D.J. Williams, Morning Show Host/Sports Anchor at KARK in Little Rock, AR

Twitter: @dj45williams

What's your favorite thing about NYE?

The countdown!

New year's resolutions: Yes or No?

Yes, but they typically don't last long!

One thing people may not know about you:

Favorite hobby is playing the piano.

Pick two words to describe your personality: Eccentric and unpredictable.

Katy Blakey, Anchor/Reporter at KXAS in Dallas, TX

Twitter: @KatyBlakeyNBC

What's your favorite thing about NYE?

The fireworks, of course! Watching a fireworks show brings out the kid in all of us. Also, I love when a crowd busts out singing "Auld Lang Syne" even though no one really knows the words.

New year's resolutions: Yes or No?

YES! For the last few years I've resolved to cook more. I start off great by cooking black-eyed peas for good luck New Year's Day… and then it's all downhill from there

One thing people may not know about you:

Weirdly good at board games. Invite me over for game night!

Pick two words to describe your personality: Enthusiastic Texan – that says it all, right?

Be sure to tune in tonight at 11:30 p.m. to see Kris, Katy and D.J. in action as they host Lone Star NYE Live! across 21 television markets in six states.