MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Bulldogs had a winning record and made the playoffs last year.

Only four offensive starters and three defensive starters from last year’s 8-3 team are back this season.

“Lot of these guys played in backup role last year,” said head coach Patrick Shelby. “This year they’re taking ownership of the football team.”

One of their top returning players is defensive tackle is junior Jaxson Quintanilla.

“We lost a lot of seniors” said Quintanilla. “We’re just trying to rebuild and come back better than ever. Trying to make playoffs again.”

On offensive Nathan Rocha and Joaquin Valdez are competing to be the team’s starting quarterback.

Senior wide receiver Christian Echazarreta says the team has confidence in both quarterbacks.

As an experienced player, he tries to help them with their decision-making.

“I try to get open as best as I can,” said senior wide receiver Christian Echazarreta. “If I see someone open, I tell them you got to hit them instead of me.”

The Bulldogs will face stiff competition in District 15-5A, Division I. Three of their district foes won at least 10 games last year.

McAllen will kick-off the season at home against Edinburg on Friday, Aug. 25.