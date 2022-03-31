DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Valley boxer Xavier “X-man” Bocanegra will make his pro debut in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 9.

“I’m never nervous,” Bocanegra said. “Always excited. Just a dream come true.”

The Donna native has fought in various amateur fights nationwide.

His pro debut in Las Vegas will be against Joe Ramirez, who hails from Arizona.

“I got confidence in myself,” Bocanegra said. “I know I could take him. I’m ready for anything.”

Bocanegra’s fight is on the undercard of the Erickson Lubin-Sebastian Fundora bout.

Xavier, who is a senior at Weslaco High School, has been training in his father, Ranulfo’s, home gym since he was eight-years-old.

“Sometimes we won in amateurs, sometimes we lost,” said Ranulfo Bocanegra III. “We never stopped. It’s going to pay off finally.”

Bocanegra’s fight is scheduled for four rounds.