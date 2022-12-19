SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The UTRGV women’s basketball team beat Boise State 72-60 at the South Padre Island Classic.

UTRGV junior guard Jena’ Williams led the team in scoring with 16 points.

Iyana Dorsey, a starting guard for UTRGV, left the game in the first half after suffering an injury.

“We lose our leading scorer early in the game and people had to step it up,” said UTRGV women’s basketball coach Lane Lord. “Jena’ had a career-high.”

“Iyana went out and someone had to step up,” said Williams. “They call my moves old man YMCA moves, but keep doing them, they’re working.”

The Vaqueros will wrap up play at the SPI Classic against Bowling Green on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m.