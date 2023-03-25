EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Edinburg’s Kimora Fagan stole the spotlight with a game-winning three in the All Valley Showcase.

60 players throughout the Rio Grande Valley gathered at Bert Ogden Arena March 25, for an East vs. West showdown in boys and girls basketball.

The West All Stars won both games. Edinburg junior Kimora Fagan stole a win from the East with a buzzer-beater to win it for the West, 83-82, in game one.

PSJA North’s Gianni Beltran led the way for the West All Stars in the boys game. They defeated the East All Stars 121-110.