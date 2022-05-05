WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco multi-sport athlete Kennedy Villalpando signed her letter of intent to run track and field and cross country at Our Lady of the Lake University.

Villalpando, who also played basketball at Weslaco, says she chose to sign with OLLU because of the school’s coaching staff.

“The coach seemed interested,” said Villalpando. “I’ve heard so many good things about their education system and the running program. Seemed like a good fit.”

Villalpando says distance also played a role in her signing with the school in San Antonio.

“Very close and I can still be with my family and have a little independence over there.”

Villalpando will study kinesiology at OLLU.

Her goal is to one day become an athletic trainer.