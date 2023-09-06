WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco football team has earned a pair of convincing wins to open the season.

The Panthers blanked Mercedes, 34-0, in week one.

In week two, Weslaco beat Harlingen South, 24-6.

The Panthers’ defense didn’t allow a touchdown in either game.

Weslaco’s defensive line is setting the tone for the Panthers.

“Controlling the line of scrimmage and playing as a team,” said Weslaco head coach Roy Stroman. “Conditioning, I think we’re doing a good job of conditioning and flying to the football and creating turnovers.”

“No individuals, playing as a team,” added senior defensive tackle Daryn Hanks. “Everyone is flying to the ball and collapsing gaps and playing tough.”

The Panthers will host Edinburg in our game of the week on Friday night.