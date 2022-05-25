WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco softball team has been on a roll in the postseason.

The Pantherettes are 8-0 in the playoffs.

“Right now it’s super exciting after we found out we’re last team (from the Valley) standing,” said Weslaco senior outfielder/pitcher Julie Rodriguez. “Super exciting that we’re only team from Valley representing in the elite eight.”

Weslaco will face O’Connor in the Class 6A Regional Finals.

The first game of the best-of-three series will be Thursday night at Cabaniss Softball Field in Corpus Christi.

The Pantherettes earned a spot in the fifth round of the playoffs with a 10-0 win against Austin Bowie last Saturday.

This year’s team is looking to become the second in program history to reach the state tournament.

Weslaco made it to state in 2016.

“We all have same goals, said senior pitcher Katia Reyes. “They way we’ve been meshing has been amazing.”