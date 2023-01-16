WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco softball team is going through a transition with only one senior returning from last year’s team that reached a 6A regional final.

“We do have nine returners back,” said head coach Mario Rodriguez. “Going to try to find out who the right fit is and make a run with that.”

The team’s lone returning senior is shortstop Lexie Escamilla.

“It feels great to be leader of group and guide the girls through whole way and help them with anything they need help with,” said Escamilla.

Junior second baseman Mia Rodriguez is one of the team’s returning players. She says the team is focused on getting better this year and not worrying about matching the program’s past success.

“We are young, ” Rodriguez said. “Try not to focus on previous teams. One team at a time and go from there.”