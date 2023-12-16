WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco wrestling program hosted the annual Tomas Garces Invitational at Bobby Lackey Stadium.

The tournament is the first high school wrestling event to be held outdoors in the Rio Grande Valley.

Boys and girls teams from across the Valley participated in the tournament.

“It’s really nice,” said Weslaco freshman wrestler Isaiah Serna. “A lot more fresh air. A lot more enthusiastic. More fans to watch everybody. Coaches talked about it being the first time and they were excited.”

Watch highlights in video above.