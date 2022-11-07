WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco East football team is back in the playoffs after missing out in 2021 for the first time in over a decade.

The Wildcats lost four of their first five games this season.

Weslaco East head coach Michael Burget and his coaching staff made schematic and personnel changes midway through the season which led to the Wildcats’ current 5-game winning streak.

One of the big changes was quarterback. The team inserted senior Ashton Guajardo under center. He threw for 991 yards and five touchdowns.

“We’ve been on a roll and we hope to continue that. Kids have been playing hard for us,” Burget said. “My tenth year as a head coach, and 17th at Weslaco East. Probably proudest I’ve been since I’ve been here.”

The Wildcats (6-4, 5-1) finished the regular season with a 48-10 win against Donna North. The victory against the Chiefs earned the Wildcats a share of the District 16-5A DI title.

Harlingen South and Brownsville Veterans also earned a share of the district title.

“It’s good,” said senior linebacker Diego Ortiz. “A goal we set up for each other at beginning of season.”

The Wildcats will face Vela in the bi-district round of the playoffs on Friday at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium. Kick-off is set for 7:30 p.m.

Vela beat Weslaco East earlier this year 54-7.