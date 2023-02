BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco East boys basketball team edged Pace, 33-31, in a District 32-5A play-in tournament game.

Weslaco East, Pace and Brownsville Veterans finished district play with a 13-5 record. The tournament is needed to help decide seeding for the postseason.

The Wildcats’ victory secures them the district’s second or third seed for the playoffs. Either Weslaco East or Brownsville Vets will get the second seed.

Pace will enter the playoffs as the fourth seed.