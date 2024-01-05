HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco East boys basketball team rallied to beat Harlingen South, 39-37.

The Wildcats improve to 7-0 in District 32-5A with the victory.

Harlingen South falls to 6-1 in district play.

Weslaco East senior guard Emiliano Duran was fouled on a three-point attempt with less than ten seconds to go in the game.

The senior made all three ensuing free throws to give East the win.

“I wanna mention Jediah Rivens first, we were down four, without him we wouldn’t be in that position,” Duran said. “Me and my coach we went through these times. Practicing free throws. Not many people practice them. But we did. Came up big.”

In the girls game, Harlingen South beat Weslaco East, 37-17.

Watch highlights from both games in video above.