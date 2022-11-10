WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco East athletes Piper Caceres and Alex Solis will take their talents to the NCAA Division I level when they take off to college.

Caceres, a star catcher, will play at the University of the Incarnate Word.

“I like the Division I, but small school feeling at UIW,” Caceres said. “I love San Antonio. I’m always there and can’t wait to call it home.”

Solis, a pitcher on the baseball team, will play at the University of Houston. His familiarity with the coaching at Houston played a factor in his decision to become a Cougar.

Solis says he’s thankful for all the support he and Caceres received at their signing ceremony.

“Being able to have this experience, like none other,” Solis said. “One, it was emotional. Two, it was exciting seeing all these people come out and celebrate with you.”