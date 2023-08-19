MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco East football team bounced back in 2022 after missing out on the postseason in 2021.

The Wildcats entered the playoffs as district champions last year.

They shared the District 16-5A Division I title with Brownsville Veterans and Harlingen South.

“Think these guys are better than last year,” said senior offensive lineman Kelvin Flores. “Not gonna lie. Working harder and like how they’re looking. Our run game, that’s the biggest strength. Definitely moving people in the front five.”

In addition to feeling confident about their offensive line, the Wildcats like what they’re seeing from their running backs.

“We have a couple guys who can come out and run the ball and catch it, “said senior quarterback Alex Martinez. “We have a sophomore too, Margarito Pompa. Pretty fast, Watch out for him too.”

East’s season came to an end in the first round of the playoffs last year. Vela beat the Wildcats, 49-3.

The Wildcats’ goal is to advance deeper in the playoffs.

Weslaco East opens the season with an away game against Los Fresnos on Aug. 25.