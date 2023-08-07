WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The baseball team from Weslaco that played in the Senior League World Series in Easley, South Carolina, was greeted by fans at a celebration held in Weslaco.

“It was a tremendous job by them,” said Arnoldo Cavazos Jr., the team’s coach. “Did a great job hitting the ball, pitching the ball going up there. They played fantastic.”

The team represented the Southwest region of the United States at the World Series.

Coach Cavazos’ squad went 18-1 in qualifying tournaments to earn a spot at the World Series.

“Feels amazing,” said Gael Villareal, a member of the team. “Never in my life did I feel we’d be in this position. Ever since I grew up, my dream was to play in Little League World Series. Feels unreal. I loved every moment about it.”

The team lost two of the three games it played at the World Series. Their win came in thrilling comeback fashion against a team from South Carolina.

“Worked hard to get there,” added teammate Diego Castillo. “Whatever we did on practice field, it paid off on the field.”