WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco expects to compete for the district playoffs this season after it came up short in 2021.

The Panthers finished last year 6-4, but its 4-4 record left them on the outside looking in for the playoffs. Head Coach Roy Stroman set his expectations for his team as a deep postseason run.

Despite a younger roster for the 2022-23 season, Stroman knows the “panther brotherhood” prepares his team for any situation they face.

“Brotherhood is being a big brother, and the reason that’s going to be huge and be very impactful is because they’re going to be the big brothers to the little ones, and that’s how it’s always been,” Stroman said. “It goes down to the sophomores and the freshman to try to keep that legacy and tradition going.”

The seniors also know how important their leadership is heading into this season. Like Stroman, they know how big their mentorship will be for their success as a team.

“It’s just mentoring the guys behind us, so when we’re gone, they step up and continue the tradition and keep it going,” Gabriel Garcia, senior tight end, said. “We have each other’s backs on the field and off the field, no matter what.”

To other seniors, it’s about the mindset the team shares that makes them strong.

“Our brotherhood is super close,” Cesar Gomez, senior outside linebacker, said. “All of us come together, and we have the same mindset, so teaching these younger guys ultimately sets the bar high for them.”

The Panthers open up their season hosting Mercedes on Saturday, Aug. 27.