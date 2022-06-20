PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Pharr and UTRGV announced the 2023 WAC Swimming and Diving Championships will be held at the City of Pharr Natatorium.

UTRGV doesn’t currently have a swimming and diving team.

The school plans on having a team by 2024.

UTRGV director of athletics Chasse Conque believes hosting the event slated for February 2023 will give the Vaqueros’ a boost in building a swimming and diving program.

“This will help us attract a new head coach, our first head coach for the program,” Conque said. “This is going to help us attract prospective student-athletes.”