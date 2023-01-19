EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The RGV Vipers are back in the Valley after a four-game road trip. The Vipers will now play five straight games at home, beginning on Friday night, when they host the G League Ignite.

The Vipers begin the homestand with a 3-7 record in regular play, but they’re feeling good about where they stand.

“Now we’re starting to get healthy, getting guys back, especially having Willie back is huge,” said the team’s head coach, Kevin Burleson. “Brings a calming presence to team and coaching staff.”

Rookie guard Trevor Hudgins, who is averaging 22 points per game, is glad to be back in the Valley.

“Saw a lot of good things in last win, Hudgins said. “Been difficult being on road and playing a bunch of good teams. Excited to be back in RGV, have some fun and be ready for the crowd.”

Tomorrow’s game tips off at 7:30 p.m.