EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The RGV Vipers opened training camp for the upcoming season at their practice facility on Monday.

Only two players from last year’s team that won the G League title are on the roster. One of them is guard Trhae Mitchell.

He says the team is working on building chemistry with their first game two weeks away.

“I feel like teamwork makes the dream work, so just being around each other and having good comradery, and yeah, uh, win a championship,” Mitchell said.

One of the team’s newcomers is high-flying guard Jalen Lecque, who is known for his highlights dunks.

“I talked to Mr. Stockbridge, the GM, and he was telling us that a lot of people get opportunities to go to the next level here,” Lecque said. “It’s a great opportunity because they win, and I’m a person that likes to be on a winning team.”

The Vipers’ first game is on Nov. 6 at Mexico City.

Their first home game is on Nov. 11 against Birmingham.