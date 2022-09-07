EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The RGV Vipers named Kevin Burleson as their new head coach in ceremony held at Bert Ogden Arena.

The Vipers are coming off a tremendous season in which they captured their 4th NBA G League title under former head coach Mahmoud Abdelfattah.

Burleson joins the Vipers from the Minnesota Timberwolves organization, where he was an assistant coach.

The Vipers’ last two head coaches left the team after leading the franchise to a G League title.

Burleson knows expectations to win a fifth title are high, but he embraces the challenge.

“We’re here to win,” Burleson said. “Expect fans to feel the same way. One of those things, where you try your best, you work and work.”

Burleson began NBA coaching career in 2014 as a player development coach with the Houston Rockets.

While working for the Rockets he realized he would look forward to working for the Vipers if the opportunity presented itself.

“Seeing the Vipers, their style of play, just like the Rockets,” Burleson said. “Number two, the success, I feel like the organization, the Rockets, was pushing that. Some organizations might not invest in their G League team as much. I think the Rockets do a great job of that.”

Before embarking on a coaching career, Burleson played pro basketball abroad. He believes his experiences as a player and a coach will help him relate to his players, whether they reach the ultimate goal of playing in the NBA or not.

“Everybody is not gonna make it to the NBA,” Burleson said. “Some of these guys will play overseas, I have that experience, I know what it takes.”

The Vipers’ drive for their fifth league title begins on Friday, Nov. 11 when they host Birmingham.