EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The drive for a fifth NBA G League title is on thin ice for the RGV Vipers.

The Vipers are currently in seventh place in the Western Conference standings with three games to go in the regular season. They’re 1.5 games behind Sioux Falls, which occupies the sixth spot in the conference.

The Vipers have played well lately, going 5-1 in their last six games.

“It’s been really good, so you know, we’re very excited about that,” said Vipers forward Darius Days. “We got to keep pushing and get in the playoffs.”

RGV’s final three games will be home contests. The team is looking for fans to give them a boost down the final stretch of the regular season.

“They’ve helped us a lot,” said the team’s head coach, Kevin Burleson. “I know they’ll be crazy and wild tomorrow and this whole week.”

RGV will play the Santa Cruz Warriors at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday. The Warriors, like the Vipers, are also in the mix for a playoff spot in the Western Conference.