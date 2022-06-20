EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The RGV Vipers held the first day of their “Champ Camp” at their practice facility in which kids ages 6-13 learn basketball skills from the team’s players.

One of the Vipers helping the kids in attendance is G League MVP Trevelin Queen.

“Being a father now, I see things much differently,” Queen said. “You’re really their role model, it’s important to give them a positive outlook.”

Vipers forward Anthony Lamb also helped kids in attendance.

“Watch how much they have playing,” Lamb said. “If you forget to be grateful about a day where you get to dribble and just workout, I think you’re missing the point.”

The camp will end on Wednesday.