RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Vince Young, Former NFL Quarterback and two-time Pro Bowler, visited with PSJA athletes early Thursday morning.

Young met with spoke to athletes at PSJA Southwest and motivated them to be the best athletes that they can be. He may not be from the valley, but Young played football for the University of Texas, so he sees the entire state of Texas as his community.

Young at PSJA Southwest (Source: PSJA ISD)

Young at PSJA ECHS (Source: PSJA ISD)

Young told BearsNewsNetwork that coaches he’s met throughout the years pushed him to not only give back to the community, but also share the knowledge he’s gained along the way, “I’ve been doing that, and I enjoy it. Putting smiles on young people’s faces and motivating them again to be the best that they can be.”

After meeting with PSJA Southwest athletes, Young made his way to South Texas College’s Pecan Campus where he greeted students, staff, and faculty, STC said in a Facebook post.

Young’s career as a quarterback began when he played for the Longhorns, but did not end there. He was drafted as the third overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft by the Tenessee Titans. He played five seasons with the Titans, and played his last season with the Philadelphia Eagles.