LA FERIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — It took an overtime effort for Vela to get past Pioneer in the 49th Annual Tommie Wiseman championship game.

The Sabercats were tested all second half. Vela saw its lead wiped away after a Bella Mancha lay-up to start the fourth quarter. However, Vela reclaimed the lead 53 seconds to go.

With 9 seconds left, Pioneer had one last chance. Kassandra Garcia forced overtime as her floater went through as time expired.

Despite late-game struggles at the free throw line, Vela’s Janai Coleman made them when it mattered. Coleman sunk both shots from the charity stripe to make it a 41-37 game. She finished with a game high 20 points.

“Hands down to Pioneer, I mean they brought it tonight,” Lottie Zarate, Vela Girls Head Basketball Coach, said. “They got some good girls on their team, but our girls, you know, they’re resilient. They do what they got to do as a team. They worked very hard to get this win, and I’m just very proud of them.”

The Sabercats tip off district play on Tuesday, Dec. 5. They host PSJA Southwest.