EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Vela girls basketball team defeated Brownsville Veterans, 47-31, in a 5A regional quarterfinal played at Bert Ogden Arena.

Vela, which led by eight at halftime, pulled away in the second half.

“The third quarter they picked it up a notch and the fourth quarter was do what we needed to do to stay in control,” said Vela head coach Lottie Zarate.

Vela will face Liberty Hill in the regional semifinals.

“Going past third round now, it just feels amazing,” said Vela senior guard Emma Lucio. “I feel honored.”