EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Vela football team is expecting a tough, physical contest on Friday night against District 15-A Division I foe PSJA North.

The Raiders won last year’s game 28-21.

Both team enters this year’s game undefeated.

PSJA North however, has crushed all of it’s opponents this year.

“I feel like they’ll want to come out with authority and definitely want to hit us,” said Vela senior defensive end Xander Sotelo. “They’re definitely going to come out a little comfortable. I feel like that’ll give us the upper hand. We’re coming out there ready to fight and tear things apart and give them a taste of their own medicine.”

“You got to play a complete ball game to be successful against these guys,” added Vela head football coach John Campbell. “They’ve got a tremendous football team. Very well coached. A lot of success as of late. We welcome the opportunity and challenge. It’s going to be exciting.”

Friday’s game at Richard Flores Stadium in Edinburg will kick-off at 7:30 p.m.

We will broadcast live from the stadium on Friday leading up to kickoff.