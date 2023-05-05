PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Valley View senior wrestler Mia Diaz is ending her high school career in unexpected fashion.

Diaz, who won a regional title and qualified to the UIL State Tournament for the first time as a senior, signed her letter of intent to wrestle at Missouri Valley College.

“I never expected myself to reach this level,” Diaz said. “That’s why it doesn’t feel real.”

The Valley View standout learned of Missouri Valley’s interesting when she was at the state tournament.

“The coach reached out to my mom at the state tournament,” Diaz said. “At first, I was hesitant. My coach and my mom persuaded me to talk to him. He told me about his program and he had a national champion, which was his sister. That also made me like the college.”