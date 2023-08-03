PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Valley View Tigers are thinking optimistically after a 1-9 season in 2022.

A majority of their offensive starters are coming back, including quarterback Jayden Rosillo and wide receiver Danny Negrete.

“This year overall as a team, (goal) is to make playoffs,” said Rosillo. “Few individual goals, throwing for two-thousand yards and hopefully rushing for over one-thousand.”

The Tigers ended up fifth out of six teams last year in District 15-5A Division II.

“Wanna start off strong and have a good showing going into district,” said head coach Hector Ayala. “First goal is to make playoffs.”

On defense, the Tigers will rely on linebacker Miguel Gonzalez to be a leader.

“My personal goal is to make over 100 tackles, Gonzalez said. “For defense, hoping we can stop most of teams we face.”

Valley View kicks off the season on Aug. 25 against Hidalgo.