HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Ethan Silva, a senior at UTRGV Collegiate High, signed his letter of intent to play tennis at Clemson University.

Silva travels throughout Texas and the United States to play in various tournaments.

He had offers from several schools in Power Five conferences but ended up choosing Clemson because of his relationship with the coaching staff.

“They really drew me in,” Silva said. “Their work ethic and the things they plan on doing with the team are unmatched.”

While some of his opponents receive tennis instruction at prestigious academies, Silva has trained in Harlingen with his coach, Ramiro Cuevas.

Silva thanked Cuevas during his signing ceremony. The duo have worked together for more than a decade.

“I see Ram just about every day for the past 11 years,” Silva said. “Really been me and him just grinding and working as hard as we can.”

Cuevas is thrilled to see Silva take his game to the ACC.

“Very difficult for one, to get recruited Division I, but to go to a Power Five conference, super difficult, without having all these other top-rated kids to train with or high-level coaches,” Cuevas said. “His parents have worked so hard to help him accomplish his goals.”