HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — More than one high school soccer team will represent the Rio Grande Valley at the UIL State Tournament for the first time since 2018.

Sharyland (5A) and Hidalgo (4A) won regional titles over the weekend to advance to the tournament held in Georgetown.

Three Valley teams made it to state in 2018. The McAllen girls (6A) were joined by the Valley View boys (5A) and Progreso boys (4A).

Sharyland (5A) is going to state for the first time since 2012, when the Rattlers won a state title.

Sharyland will face El Paso Bel Air in the state semifinals on Thursday.

The Rattlers are thrilled to head back after coming up short last year, when they lost in the regional quarterfinals.

“It’s a feeling that I’ve never experienced before,” said senior defender Hugo Guerrero. “It was something that I was looking forward to since last year that we got knocked out in the fourth round, and now it feels way better to lift up that trophy and go to the state tournament.”

“We said this is the time, like this is one of the last year’s we actually have a good shot at winning state, and I’m glad that we’re actually performing,” said senior midfielder Juan Pablo Treviño.”

Hidalgo is going to state for the third time in school history.

The Pirates will go up against three-time state champion San Elizario in the state semifinals on Wednesday.

Hidalgo’s last appearance at the state tournament came in 2009, when they won their only state title.

“Just gonna round up and looking forward to Wednesday, ” said Hidalgo head soccer coach Esteban Alegria. “Practice hard this week and make it happen.”