EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — UTRGV baseball players Jacob Sanchez and Isaac Lopez cherish their roles as starters.

“Just because I have the spot doesn’t mean that i’m going to stop putting in the work,” said Lopez, a redshirt freshman shortstop.

“Having all these junior college transfers and older guys coming in, it’s a challenge,” said Sanchez, a sophomore first baseman.

Sanchez, who was a standout player at PSJA High School, was asked to switch to catcher his freshman year at UTRGV.

“Was hard at first because the grind was different from being an infielder to being a catcher,” Sanchez said. “The pace was way harder and I just tried to get the job done.”

Sanchez was asked to give first base a try again entering this season.

The Former PSJA standout has started in a majority of UTRGV’s games in 2022.

His production at the plate has helped him crack the starting lineup.

Sanchez ranks in the top five at UTRGV in hits, home-runs and runs batted in.

“Coming this year fighting like crazy,” said Vaqueros head coach Derek Matlock about Sanchez. “Didn’t play early and took the spot and didn’t look back.”

Lopez took advantage of his redshirt year to improve his skills.

“Last year was a huge developmental year for me,” said the former Vela High School standout. “I wasn’t the same player I am right now. The work was a big load but I loved it because I knew it was going to pay off sometime.”

Lopez has established himself as a starter for the Vaqueros over the past month.

“In this day in age, kids want something for nothing,” said Matlock. “Isaac sat here a whole year getting redshirted and all he did everyday was work really hard.”

“Your position is never secure on a college baseball team,” Lopez said. “Every year new guys come and they want same goal, to get your spot. For me it’s about putting in work everyday.”