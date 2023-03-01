EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Some of the strongest high school girls in the Rio Grande Valley showcased impressive feats of strength at a regional qualifying meet held at Bert Ogden Arena.

Hundreds of competitors showcased their bench-pressing, deadlifting and squatting skills at the meet, including Edcouch-Elsa’s Georgina Alaniz, who qualified for the state meet.

“It’s more of like the passion and the dedication that actually drives it, said the Edcouch-Elsa senior, who competes in the 132-pound division.

Pioneer’s Ketny Nicoleau also qualified for the state meet.

“It feels amazing because like there’s guys that see me life, and they’re like wow, you lift more than me,” said the senior Diamondback powerlifter, who competes in the 114-pound division.

The state meet will be held in Abilene, in late March.