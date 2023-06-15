EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every year Valley football coaches gather at draft-like event to select officials for their games.

This year’s event took place at the DHR Sports and Wellness Center in Edinburg.

Loads of head coaches and their staffs huddled around tables and kept close attention to the lists of officiating crews.

Both teams have to agree on an officiating crew before making their selection official.

“Every once in a while, you get a team you have to really work, they want one, they don’t want that one and back and forth,” said Pace head football coach Danny Pardo. “For most part, in my case, maybe take a minute to select who we want and we move on.”

Roma head football coach Francisco Villanueva says past experience with officials factors into how coaches select refs for their games.

“You go by games before, years before, how they’ve called your games whether you like them or not,” Villanueva said. “Certain crews that are considered better than others.”

6A and 5A schools gets to pick first.

“When you’re picking low on list, it makes it difficult,” said Rio Hondo head coach Rocky James.”

His Bobcats play at the 3A level.

“We’ve moved a couple games to Thursday to really help officials because lack of officials is getting bad,” James said. “We used to have about 24 different picks. Now we’re down to about 16 sets of officials.”

The lack of referees is leading the Rio Grande Valley chapter of the Texas Association of Sports Officials (TASO), to be selective when sending crews to games.

“Most crews that we have this year are a 7-man crew,” said Mark Minton, the president of the Rio Grande Valley chapter of TASO. “We can do varsity 5-man crew of 7-man crew. The lower-tier games we’re removing two guys from 7-man crews to relocate to them to a 5-man crew, to help us cover about three games every week.”

TASO invites anyone interested in becoming a ref, to give it a shot.

“There is a big shortage statewide, not just in our chapter,” Minton said. If guys are interested, we highly encourage them to reach out to officials at a game or they can log on to our website.”

Just like Valley football teams, Valley referees also want to be active deep in the playoffs.

This year, the RGV chapter will send Valley refs to work six non-district games in San Antonio during the first two weeks of the season.

“San Antonio in turn, will send six crews down here for those two (weeks), which is something that’s never been done in the state,” Minton said. “At the end of the day it’s to get exposure for our crews up to different coaches up in Central Texas or North Texas.”

“It’s gonna help us for playoffs,” said Weslaco head coach Roy Stroman. “When we go to playoffs we might have to use a Corpus crew or San Antonio crew. I think it’ll be beneficial for all of us.”

To learn more about becoming a ref in the Valley, you can visit https://www.riograndetasofb.com/