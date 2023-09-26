WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Some of the Valley’s best young boxers will take part in the Young Guns event set to take place on Oct. 7 at the Edinburg Municipal Park.

The event’s main bout will feature Jose “El Mudo” Tamez of Mission against veteran Hector Gutierrez.

Tamez has a 3-0 professional record.

Several boxers from Weslaco will also step in the ring, including Ruben Urquiza.

The Weslaco native will face Brownsville’s Emilio Quiroz in a title bout.

“All these guys have prepared for war,” said Julio Marines, the president of Marines Promotions. “Gonna be a tremendous night of action. Explosive night. They’ve trained for eight weeks. Getting heated. They’re ready to get in the ring. It’s a sport. Give the Valley fans a great night of boxing.”