MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hundreds of Valley kids hit the track at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium for the TAAF Summer Games of Texas Region 2 qualifying meet.

“Competition is real steep, you know,” said Eddie Martinez, who qualified for the meet in the 300 hurdles. “It’s hot. It’s tiring and the temptation to get the gold medal is hard, and you just got to work hard and everything I work for came to this moment qualifying for state.”

In addition to track and field, about a dozen other sports will be played at the meet.

“Over the next three week or two weeks, I’m going to prepare, so I can do better and just show out for the Valley,” said Noah Huerta, who qualified for the state meet in the 110 hurdles and the 300 hurdles.

Brownsville will host the games. The event gets underway on July 27 and ends on July 30.