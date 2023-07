EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — UTRGV’s Justin Johnson makes the mini-camp roster for the Houston Rockets in the NBA 2K24 Summer League.

Johnson played two seasons for the Vaqueros. In his senior season, he averaged 20.3 points on 44.1% shooting, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in 31 games. Johnson was also a 2022-23 All-Western Athletic Conference (WAC) First Team selection.

Johnson also looks to be the first UTRGV alum to compete in the NBA Summer League since 2017.