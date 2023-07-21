EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — UTRGV pitcher Colten Davis signed with the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks to continue his baseball career.

The Redhawks are part of the American Association. The organization reached out to Davis on social media prior to the MLB Draft.

Davis waited to sign with the Redhawks until the MLB Draft ended.

“I got on the phone with them, and they basically offered me a spot and asked me if I wanted it,” the former UTRGV pitcher. “It [the MLB draft] didn’t turn out how I wanted it to go, so I gave them a call and they were more than happy to take me. They gave me the spot which I’m really thankful for. I took it and hopefully, I’m going to run with it.”

Davis spent his final three seasons with the Vaqueros in the starting rotation. He notched 82 strikeouts in 75.2 innings while going 4-3 with a 4.04 ERA in his final season.

Davis saw his usage go up during all five years of his career. His strikeouts and innings also increased each year while his walk rate decreased.

He will join Fargo-Moorhead right away as they sit in second place in the American Association West Division with a 30-26 record.