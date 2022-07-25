BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The UTRGV Women’s Soccer team will be hosting a free youth clinic in early August.

The youth clinic will be held at the Brownsville Sports Park from 4:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, August 6.

This clinic is open to girls ages 10-18 who are enrolled in elementary, middle, or high school on a first-come, first-serve basis.

On the day of the clinic, all participants will be asked to fill out a waiver on-site before the start of the clinic. Check-in and on-site registration will begin at 3:30 p.m.

Those interested in participating can pre-register at the following link.