RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Glad Bugariu’s resignation from being UTRGV Women’s Soccer Head Coach was announced officially on March 2, marking nearly nine years with Bugariu at the head of the program.

The news comes as Bugariu is slated to take up a new position in the newly formed USL W League, set to kick off its inaugural season in May.

“It’s been a wonderful ride,” Bugariu said about his time at UTRGV. He would go on to thank leadership with UTRGV Athletics as well as players he’s coached throughout the years. “Most of all, I want to thank my players for all the memories and everything they have done for me, both personally and professionally. I wouldn’t be here today without them.”

Bugariu will be moving on to become the Head Coach and Director of Women’s Soccer for Wake FC, a club based out of Holly Springs, North Carolina.

“The nine years I have spent with UTRGV Women’s Soccer have been memorable,” he said in an Instagram post. “However, I am excited to be starting this new chapter in my career and look forward to growing the club.”

Bugariu is no stranger to starting a program from scratch, doing just that during his time with UTRGV. He is the only head coach the program has had up to this point, and the program saw steady improvement during that time.

Leading the team to eight wins in his very first season, eventually getting the team to its first winning season in 2016, and pushing that momentum into the next four winning seasons.