EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The UTRGV men’s basketball team won its first game in WAC play, defeating Seattle, 81-80, in overtime.

UTRGV guard Hasan Abdul-Hakim’s baseline jumper with one second to go in overtime turned out to be the game-winning basket.

Senior forward led the Vaqueros with a 22-point, 10-rebound performance.

The Vaqueros will look to earn their second win in conference play on Saturday night when they host Utah Valley at 6:30 p.m.