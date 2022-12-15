EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Travis Bush is thrilled to be UTRGV’s first-ever head football coach.

The university introduced Bush to the public at a press conference held at H-E-B Park.

“My tail hasn’t stopped wagging since the weekend,” Bush said.

Bush, who was previously the head coach at New Braunfels Canyon High School, is no stranger to the Rio Grande Valley.

He roamed the sidelines as a child in the 1980s while his father, Bruce Bush, was the head coach at PSJA.

“I just couldn’t see myself doing anything different,” Bush said. “That passion sparked here in 1981 with the PSJA Bears.”

Bruce Bush, who lives in the Valley, is glad to have his son near him once again.

“We’re so excited on so many levels,” Bruce said. “Excited to have my family back together in the RGV.”

UTRGV’s new head coach has an impressive resume. He’s been a head coach on the high school level, a coordinator in college, and an assistant in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills.

“If we had a bingo card, the minute we met Travis Bush, we would’ve have said bingo,” said UTRGV’s vice president and director of athletics, Chasse Conque.

Bush has experience in building a program. He was the offensive coordinator at UTSA when the Roadrunners started their football program.

“This is set up to do it better than anyone before,” Bush said.

UTRGV will begin playing games in 2025. In the meantime, Bush will begin hiring a coaching staff. The Vaqueros begin practicing in 2024.

He’ll rely on the Valley football community to build his program. Bush will open his program’s doors to Valley football coaches. He’ll also look for players in the RGV.

“We want to field a team to practice in 2024, we’re going to have to have another 30,40,50 walk-ons, and there will be tons already to have that opportunity,” Bush said.

Bush has recruited in the Valley before. He says the fastest player he ever recruited was former Weslaco standout Mishak Rivas. Bush recruited Rivas to Texas State. He embraced his former player with a hug after speaking to the public.

UTRGV’s head coach has a lot of work to do until Vaqueros begin playing games in 2025, but he envisions a prosperous future for the program.

“One day the entire country will know that the Valley has college football,” Bush said. “We’re going to rally the Valley, let’s get our orange on. I’m all in.”